Ice shelter removal deadline coming up

By KTTC Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A quick reminder that it is almost time to tear down those ice fishing shelters.

All fishing shelters must be removed from the ice by March 6th at 11:59 p.m. If shelters are not removed by the deadline, owners may be cited.

A conservation officer also may confiscate, remove or destroy any ice structure and its contents if not removed by the deadline.

