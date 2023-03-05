Ice shelter removal deadline coming up

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A quick reminder that it is almost time to tear down those ice fishing shelters.

All fishing shelters must be removed from the ice by March 6th at 11:59 p.m. If shelters are not removed by the deadline, owners may be cited.

A conservation officer also may confiscate, remove or destroy any ice structure and its contents if not removed by the deadline.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.