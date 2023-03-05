Houston expects new owl center

Owl
Owl(Michael Furtman)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 4:12 PM CST
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A lot of excitement has been happening lately at the International Owl Center. Sunday was the second day of Houston’s Owl Festival and it’s also looking forward to a new home.

This project has been in the works since 2015 before even opening their current center. The facility will be located on the north side of the town by Trailhead Park.

Faculty and supporters are looking forward to the new center. Leaders said they hope to move into the new space in 2025.

“We’ve made some good progress on it, we’re not to final concepts yet but still in the process of working on that and getting input from several different people on that with a bird perspective but we have people with green energy perspectives and other ideas coming into it all so there’s definitely more work to do on the concept but we’re getting there,” executive director Karla Bloem said.

The final design may take inspiration from the owl center’s concept contest in 2021.

“I really hope that the owl center will be able to finish their wishes and dreams for the planned owl center here,” keynote speaker Roar Solheim said.

