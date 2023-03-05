Gopher Men’s Hockey visits Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota Gopher Men’s Hockey traveled south to make a visit to Rochester as a way to prepare for play-offs coming up.

Hundreds of gopher fans packed the stands Saturday to show some love for the current number one team in the county, and Gopher Brody Lamb, a Byron native, got skate on some familiar ice.

“It was always a dream of mine to be a gopher since I was little,” Lamb said. “It’s fun to be back home I got to see my family, got to see some of my friends and I’m going to get to stay at home tonight and to be back here is so cool and a lot of community will come out and support, so it’ll be fun.”

Lamb isn’t the only southern Minnesotan on the ice, goalie and Owatonna native Zach Wiese also got to return home and show some Gopher pride.

“Just knowing that I’ve been here and knowing that southern Minnesota is kind of thing for me, and Brody Lamb are the only two southern Minnesota guys so it’s kind of cool coming back seeing all the fans that really appreciate us,” Wiese said.

Even some former Gophers got to get back on the ice this as well, Rodger Benson played for the gophers from 1955 to 1960, and still sports his old-time leather helmet.

“We built a great Minnesota program and that’s what it’s all about and these kids now are so much better and it’s an honor to wear the “M” that’s all I can say, I’ve had a lot of successes in life but that’s probably the most important one in my lifetime,” Benson said.

Benson was selected to do the honorary puck drop to kick off the inter-squad game.

Fans were ecstatic the Gophers visited Rochester. Some fans even got the chance to meet and get autographs from players.

“It’s pretty special, I mean for them to take time out of their busy schedule, but I know they have a two-week break and need to keep their legs fresh so it’s great that they came down here to spend a little time with us down here,” long-time Gopher fan Mark Shore said.

