Catholic Charities launches annual diaper drive

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A local catholic group is working to help low-income families raising little ones.

For the month of March, Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota is putting on its annual diaper drive.

All of the donations go towards its Pregnancy, Parenting and Adoption Program. The goal of the drive is to collect at least 800 packs of diapers.

According to a recent study by the National Diaper Bank Network, one in three American families struggle to afford diapers for their children.

Donations can be dropped off at Catholic Charities offices in Rochester, Winona and Owatonna.

