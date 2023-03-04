RPD’s bike program receives $25K grant

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A big check is coming to the Rochester Police Department to help it grow its Cops & Kids Community Bike Program.

RPD is receiving a $25,000 grant from the Governors Highway Safety Association and the National Road Safety Foundation to help young people stay safe while walking, biking, and scooting.

RPD’s bike program has been around since 2018 as a positive way to help police interact with the community and promote safety.

RPD says it plans to use the funds to train Cadets and Explorers on safety practices so they can educate young people, purchase safety gear, and create a multi-lingual PSA to promote safety.

In a statement, Chief Jim Franklin said, “The Cops & Kids Community Bike Program is an innovative initiative that combines community engagement and public safety. This grant will help the program have a greater impact as it enters its fifth year.”

