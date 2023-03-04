Minnesota tick season underway

Minnesota tick season underway.
Minnesota tick season underway.
By KTTC Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It might seem too early to be talking about tick season but in Minnesota, it starts in March.

As the weather progressively gets warmer and more people are outside, experts say to be mindful of the small insects carrying many diseases.

According to Mayo Clinic, tick-borne diseases are becoming an increasing problem in the United States. Between 2014 and 2018, more than 200,000 cases were reported in the U.S.

Dressing appropriately and using effective insect repellant can help keep the ticks away, and don’t forget about pets.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota players huddle before an NCAA men's Frozen Four semifinal hockey game against...
Gophers men’s hockey team coming to play in Rochester
Minnesota DNR study identifies possible new invertebrate species in Mystery Cave
Minnesota DNR study identifies possible new invertebrate species in Mystery Cave
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz
Governor Walz signs bill expanding voting rights to 55,000 Minnesotans
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
The changes take effect on the September 2020 national ACT test date and are meant to improve...
MN education scores lowest in decades

Latest News

Insulin
Price cuts coming for insulin users
Daddy Daughter Cheerleading.
Dads and daughters’ bond through cheerleading
Lilly Meister
Lilly Meister gets to play in front of family at Big Ten Tourney
Over 35 million people in the Southwest are under tornado threats and severe weather Thursday.
Storms roll east after slamming South; 10 deaths reported