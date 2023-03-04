Lilly Meister gets to play in front of family at Big Ten Tourney

By Kamie Roesler
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) – The Women’s Big Ten Tournament is taking place at Target Center. That means former John Marshall Rocket Lilly Meister is playing not far from home. She’s a freshman playing for the Indiana Hoosiers.

In Friday’s quarterfinal game, Meister saw a couple of minutes, enough to get two rebounds.

When in high school Meister was a force to be reckoned with. She is only the second female player in JM history to score 2,000 career points. Now she’s on a Division 1 team with promise heading into March.

“It’s unbelievable, I mean we have the depth to do so much,” she said about her college team.

This is the first time the Big Ten Tournament has made a stop in Minnesota.

“It’s just special, you know my parents get to see me play,” she said.

Check out the attached video for more from KTTC’s chat with Lilly Meister.

Indiana plays in the semifinals Saturday at 1:30 p.m. The No. 1 seed Indiana Hoosiers (27-2) play No. 4 seed Ohio State Buckeyes (24-6).

Check out her bio on Indiana’s basketball website.

