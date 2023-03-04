Lilly Meister gets to play in front of family at Big Ten Tourney

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) – The Women’s Big Ten Tournament is taking place at Target Center. That means former John Marshall Rocket Lilly Meister is playing not far from home. She’s a freshman playing for the Indiana Hoosiers.

In Friday’s quarterfinal game, Meister saw a couple of minutes, enough to get two rebounds.

When in high school Meister was a force to be reckoned with. She is only the second female player in JM history to score 2,000 career points. Now she’s on a Division 1 team with promise heading into March.

“It’s unbelievable, I mean we have the depth to do so much,” she said about her college team.

This is the first time the Big Ten Tournament has made a stop in Minnesota.

“It’s just special, you know my parents get to see me play,” she said.

Indiana plays in the semifinals Saturday at 1:30 p.m. The No. 1 seed Indiana Hoosiers (27-2) play No. 4 seed Ohio State Buckeyes (24-6).

