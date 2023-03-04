Flurries possible today; Rain/Snow likely Sunday afternoon into Monday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – High temperatures across the region Saturday will still be above-normal for this time of year, with highs in the mid to upper-30s and low-40s. Skies throughout the day will be mainly cloudy with the chance for stray flurries throughout the day. Winds will be light, from the west between five and 10 miles per hour.

Today's Forecast (KTTC)

Temperatures overnight will be in the teens and 20s. Skies will clear a bit, with partly cloudy skies expected overnight and winds from the southwest between five and 10 miles per hour.

Tonight's Forecast (KTTC)

Active weather returns to southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa tomorrow with rain and snow showers likely, starting in the afternoon. Conditions will also be breezy with winds from the southeast between 10 and 25 miles per hour and gusts up to 35 miles per hour possible. There’s also a chance for a few rumbles of thunder across the region tomorrow evening/night.

Tomorrow's Forecast (KTTC)

Rain accumulations Sunday and Monday across the region are looking to be anywhere from 1/2 of an inch to 3/4 of an inch. Snowfall totals are looking to be light, with higher amounts possible north of Rochester. Most areas will receive minor accumulations of snow.

Rain/Snow Totals Through Monday (KTTC)

Conditions Monday will be breezy as well with gusts up to 30 miles per hour possible. Temperatures through the week will steadily decline, with highs in the 20s by the end of the coming week. As of now, we’re tracking isolated snow showers Thursday afternoon and once again on Friday.

Extended Forecast (KTTC)

