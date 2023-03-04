Dads and daughters’ bond through cheerleading

Daddy Daughter Cheerleading.
Daddy Daughter Cheerleading.(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – You may have heard of a daddy daughter dance, but Minnesota Xtreme All Star Cheer held a daddy daughter stunt clinic Saturday.

Dozens of dads and daughters attended the event. The clinic was prince and princess themed with some attendees showing up in costume.

One of the main focuses of the clinic was to build confidence with trust building drills. The clinic was a way for cheerleaders to bond with the ones they look up to while learning some new skills.

At the clinic, duos were taught different levels of stunts with a focus on safety.

