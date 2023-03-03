Rochester Ukrainian community hosts gathering to mark one year since Ukraine invasion

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Friday, the Ukrainian community in Rochester is hosting a rally, marking one year since Russia invaded Ukraine.

The rally is being held at the American Legion Room on the second floor of the Mayo Civic Center. It starts at 5.

Community members will participate in songs, stories, words and prayer to support Ukraine and its people and find peace.

This event is free and open to the public.

There are also Ukrainian goods for sale and Event donations and proceeds are going toward the Ukrainian-American Community Center of Minneapolis.

