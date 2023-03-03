Rain and snow chances this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After seeing some sunshine on Friday, rain and snow chances return to the region this weekend.

Precip Outlook:

Precip Outlook (KTTC)

We’ll see some spotty flurries Saturday afternoon and evening. Snowfall accumulations Saturday are not expected. Precipitation accumulations are expected from Sunday afternoon through Monday. Temperatures should be just above freezing, leading to rain being our main precip type from Sunday into Monday.

We’re tracking another system that could impact the upper Midwest late next week too.

Weather Timeline:

Weather timeline (KTTC)

Scattered showers are expected to move into the area through the late afternoon hours on Sunday. Some minor mixing will occur overnight into Monday morning. Light scattered showers will continue through Monday morning with temperatures slowly dropping to 32° by the afternoon. With temperatures dropping, we could see the chance of some light snowfall through the afternoon on Monday.

Rain and snow accumulations:

Accumulations (KTTC)

Rain accumulations will range from 0.10-0.75″ for most of SE Minnesota and NE IA. Snowfall accumulations are expected to be minor at this time. Snow accumulations will be around T-2″ with most areas staying below 1″. Some isolated areas north of Hwy-14 could see up to 1-2″ (Goodhue County north).

7-day forecast (KTTC)

