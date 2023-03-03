Pleasant weather today; rain and snow showers possible this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re ending the week on a fairly pleasant note as warm air and a little sunshine return to the area. A thin layer of clouds overhead will slowly erode through the course of the day as a large storm system to our southeast skirts the region and moves into the Great Lakes. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 30s with light winds that will turn from the southeast to the west during the day.

Occasional sunshine will be possible today with light winds and high temps in the 30s. (KTTC)

A few breaks of sunshine can be expected during the day with light winds and afternoon high temperatures in the 30s. (KTTC)

Temperatures overnight will dip into the mid-20s with a light westerly breeze between storm systems under partly cloudy skies.

The weekend will feel more like spring than winter, but there will be elements of both in the area. A weak disturbance will generate some sparse snow and rain showers late in the morning and during the afternoon hours Saturday. High temperatures will be in the mid-30s with a light westerly breeze.

A larger storm system will move into the region from the west on Sunday, producing light snow in the late morning before warmer air builds into the area and rain develops in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to low 40s with a gusty southeast breeze reaching 25 miles per hour.

High temps will be in the 30s this weekend. Sparse rain and snow showers will be possible on Saturday. More widespread rain and a little snow will be possible on Sunday. (KTTC)

Rain will continue off and on Sunday night, mixing with snow at times. Rain and snow showers will be possible during the day Monday with a minor coating of accumulation later in the day. High temperatures will be in the mid-30s with a brisk breeze that will turn from the southeast to the northwest.

There will be chances for rain and snow showers over the weekend. A few light snow showers will be possible in the middle of next week. (KTTC)

After a bright and seasonably chilly Tuesday, there will be a slight chance of light snow showers on Wednesday as a cold front moves through the Upper Mississippi Valley. High temperatures will be in the low 30s in the middle of the week.

High temps will be in the 30s this weekend. There will be a chance of rain and snow at times over the next few days. Temps will be colder late next week. (KTTC)

The latter part of the week will be a bit colder than the seasonal average with occasional sunshine during the days and a few light snow showers on Friday. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s for the following weekend.

Temps will be a little colder late next week. (KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.