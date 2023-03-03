Paws and Claws to host first ever puppy yoga

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s an opportunity to exercise and play with dogs at the same time.

The Paws and Claws Humane Society is hosting its first ever puppy yoga.

It’s happening at 8 a.m. Saturday at the shelter located at 3224 19th St NW in Rochester.

The event costs $40 to attend the one-hour session, and if you fall in love with a furry friend there, you can fill out an application to adopt.

All proceeds go back to caring for the animals at Paws and Claws.

According to an eventbrite page, the event is now sold out.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.