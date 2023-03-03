MN education scores lowest in decades

According to the 2022 Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment, 19 school districts statewide did not have a single student test proficient in math.
By Avery Joseph
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota schools are seeing the lowest test scores in decades.

According to the 2022 Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment, 19 school districts statewide did not have a single student test proficient in math.

According to the 2022 Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment, 19 school districts statewide did not have a single student test proficient in math.(MDE/The American Experiment)

According to The American Experiment, 55% of Minnesota students statewide weren’t proficient in math and just under 50% cannot read at grade level.

Compared to the National Assessment, Minnesota’s reading and math scores have been declining since 2017.

The scores are the lowest in 30 years.

