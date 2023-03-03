Miss Angie’s Place Visits Midwest Access

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Midwest Access had some fun visitors Friday. Miss Angie’s Place in Pine Island brought some afterschool guests to the set.

According to Miss Angie, aka Angie Severson, Miss Angie’s Place is a local gathering space specializing in the healing power of positive relationships through art, nature, spirituality and movement. She says these four pillars are the foundation of everything we do, and we believe they are the key to a happy and successful life.

