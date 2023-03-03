International Festival of Owls returns back in full form

Owl.
Owl.(KTTC)
By Stevan Stojanovic
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:21 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Minn. (KTTC) – The International Festival of Owls is coming back in its full form after the pandemic.

It’s happening now through Sunday.

There will be owl themed activities for everyone. It includes an owl calling contest, vendors, crafts, live owl demonstrations, pancake breakfast and more.

A number of different species of owls will be present.

You can find more information here.

