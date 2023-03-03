International Festival of Owls returns back in full form

HOUSTON, Minn. (KTTC) – The International Festival of Owls is coming back in its full form after the pandemic.

It’s happening now through Sunday.

There will be owl themed activities for everyone. It includes an owl calling contest, vendors, crafts, live owl demonstrations, pancake breakfast and more.

A number of different species of owls will be present.

You can find more information here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.