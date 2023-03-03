Governor Walz signs bill expanding voting rights to 55,000 Minnesotans

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz(Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP, Pool)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – Governor Tim Walz signed into law the largest expansion of voting rights in Minnesota in a half century Friday.

The law restores voting rights for over 55,000 formerly incarcerated people in Minnesota.

Governor Walz signed the bill alongside legislators, faith, labor, and community advocates.

“Minnesotans who have completed time for their offenses and are living, working, and raising families in their communities deserve the right to vote. As a state that consistently ranks among the top three in voter turnout, Minnesota will continue to lead in the fight to protect and expand the right to vote. I am grateful to the community members, organizers, and legislators who are committed to strengthening the freedom to vote and ensuring every Minnesotan has a voice in our democracy.”

Governor Walz

Chapter 12, House File 28 restores the civil right to vote to individuals who have been convicted of a felony upon their completion of any incarceration imposed and executed for the conviction.

The bill also requires Department of Corrections or judiciary system officials to provide a written notice and a voter registration application to individuals upon their release from incarceration.

