ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Comedians Dave Dyer and Adam Degi joined Midwest Access Friday ahead of their shows at Goonie’s Comedy Club this weekend.

Dave Dyer will be the headliner and Adam Degi will be the feature for both shows Friday and Saturday.

Shows start at 7:30 p.m. both nights.

You can still get tickets here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.