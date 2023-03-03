Congressman Brad Finstad introduces Audit & Return It Act

By Darian Leddy
Published: Mar. 3, 2023
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota’s first congressional district representative Brad Finstad has been in Washington D.C. for several months now, after winning both the special election and general election.

KTTC had the chance to sit down with him to check in on how things have been since he has taken office.

Congressman Finstad serves on the Agricultural and Armed Forces committees. He is also the chair of the nutrition, horticulture and foreign agriculture subcommittee.

Last month, Rep. Finstad introduced the Audit and Return It Act. It’s legislation that would direct the Office of Management and Budget to conduct an audit of all COVID-related spending and rescind any unobligated amounts for the sole purpose of deficit reduction.

“As we look at where we’re at as a country in regards to the national debt and really challenging issues of our time that we face, I thought it would be common sense to say okay let’s just audit where those dollars are at right now and if they haven’t been spent or if there’s no plan in place to spend those, especially in regards to COVID and COVID relief, let’s return that back to the treasury and start rebuilding our financial health in this country,” he said.

Last month Rep. Finstad launched the first of his Farm Bill Coalition meetings. The coalition is made up of farmers, producers, and rural Minnesota stakeholders who represent the diversity and vitality of the agricultural industry in Minnesota’s first district.

