Alex Murdaugh found guilty of murdering wife and son

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WIS) - Disbarred lawyer Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty of killing his wife and son.

His family and defense lawyers returned to the courtroom in anticipation of a verdict earlier tonight.

At around 6:41 p.m. the jury reported it had a verdict to the clerk of courts.

The jury found Murdaugh guilty unanimously on both counts of murder.

Murdaugh’s defense team requested a mistrial. Judge Clifton Newman denied the motion. Newman said he would sentence him at a later date, the minimum sentence for Murder is 30 years, and the maximum is life imprisonment.

