Alex Murdaugh found guilty of murdering wife and son

Alex Murdaugh is brought into the courtroom during the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh at the...
Alex Murdaugh is brought into the courtroom during the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro on Thursday, March 2, 2023. Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post and Courier/Pool(awhitaker@postandcourier.com | Andrew J. Whitaker)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WIS) - Disbarred lawyer Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty of killing his wife and son.

His family and defense lawyers returned to the courtroom in anticipation of a verdict earlier tonight.

At around 6:41 p.m. the jury reported it had a verdict to the clerk of courts.

The jury found Murdaugh guilty unanimously on both counts of murder.

Murdaugh’s defense team requested a mistrial. Judge Clifton Newman denied the motion. Newman said he would sentence him at a later date, the minimum sentence for Murder is 30 years, and the maximum is life imprisonment.

