Alex Murdaugh found guilty of murdering wife and son
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WIS) - Disbarred lawyer Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty of killing his wife and son.
His family and defense lawyers returned to the courtroom in anticipation of a verdict earlier tonight.
At around 6:41 p.m. the jury reported it had a verdict to the clerk of courts.
The jury found Murdaugh guilty unanimously on both counts of murder.
Murdaugh’s defense team requested a mistrial. Judge Clifton Newman denied the motion. Newman said he would sentence him at a later date, the minimum sentence for Murder is 30 years, and the maximum is life imprisonment.
