Wedding & Event Showcase at the Hormel Historic Home

Wedding Showcase
Wedding Showcase(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Mar. 2, 2023
AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – There is a Wedding and Event Showcase in Austin Sunday, March 5. It is being held at the Hormel Historic Home. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost is $5 and free to members of the Hormel Historic Home.

If you would like to pre-register, you can here. Tickets will also be available at the door. Prizes will be drawn throughout the event.

If your business is interested in participating in the show, there is a select number of booths available for specific business categories. Contact Amanda at amanda@hormelhistorichome.org if you want to participate.

Learn more about the event on Facebook.

