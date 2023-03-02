Rochester Fire Department sees record number of calls in 2022

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – According to the Rochester Fire Department (RFD), there was a significant increase in their call volume in 2022. The department logged a total of 12,147 runs during the calendar year. That is more that 1,100 more calls than in 2021, marking the first time RFD has received over 12,000 calls for service in a year.

The area where RFD saw the most significant increase in calls was in Rescue and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) calls, with a jump of a little more than 700 additional responses compared to the previous year. When talking about the increase in calls, Captain Caleb Feine of RFD said, “It showed a much bigger leap than that linear line that we were following.”

Feine also noted that they are looking closely at the reasons behind the increase in call volume, “We go off of projections and historical data, but seeing what 2022 did, we just want to make sure we can protect the city and the citizens going into the future knowing our call volume is increasing,” he said.

Feine also outlined the steps RFD is taking to handle the increase in call volume, “We are going to be looking at everything, looking at call breakdown, call data, working with partnering agencies to try and figure out where these calls are coming from, how to best staff for them so that we are available, and people are getting the call for help when they need it,” captain Feine said.

In addition, RFD is working to maintain their standard of emergency response by upholding the tiered response in Olmsted County and Rochester. “We want to uphold that standard because of our success rate when it comes to sudden cardiac arrest and other severe medical injuries and illness. We just haven’t been able to not respond to these calls, we just want to make sure we are able to in the future,” Feine said.

Regarding training for firefighters, Feine emphasized the importance of continued training, protocols, and medical direction to maintain RFD’s success rates. “That’s really what dictates how we respond to these calls, and that’s why we have the success rates we do, which for the most part are ahead of the rest of the country, so we want to maintain that level of excellence,” he said.

Despite the historic level of calls, Feine also reminded residents of Rochester to call emergency services anytime they think they are having an emergency. “We are an emergency service, when you call us, we’re going to show up. That’s really as basic as it gets, but that’s what we are here for,” he said.

