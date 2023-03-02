Quiet weather today and Friday; snow showers and a little rain possible this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re dealing with a generally cloudy, but quiet weather picture in the region today with seasonably chilly temperatures. High pressure to our north is working to keep winds light in the area, but likely won’t have success in scouring out our cloud cover aside from the odd break of sunshine here and there during the day. High temperatures will be in the low 30s, the coldest of the week, and wind chill levels will be in the mid and upper 20s.

Aside from a few peeks of sunshine, we'll have mostly cloudy conditions in the area today. High temps will be in the low 30s. (KTTC)

Mostly cloudy skies will be the rule today with a few peeks of sunshine possible. High temps will be in the low 30s with light winds. (KTTC)

Clouds will clear off a bit in the overnight hours tonight and temperatures will dip into the low 20s.

Friday offers a chance to see a lot more of the sun, even with a thin veil of clouds drifting over our southern counties as a large storm system works its way from Missouri to northern Illinois just to our southeast. High temperatures in our area will be in the mid and upper 30s tomorrow with a slight northeast breeze.

A weak disturbance will move into the area late Saturday morning bringing light snow showers, but little if any accumulation is expected. We’ll have partly sunny skies later in the afternoon with high temperatures in the mid-30s.

Light snow showers early Saturday will yield a dusting of accumulation in the area. (KTTC)

A larger storm system will take aim at the area late in the afternoon. Light rain and snow will develop Sunday afternoon and evening with some minor snowfall accumulation overnight. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s with a slight southeast breeze.

There will be a chance of light snow showers Saturday. Another storm system will bring rain and then snow on Sunday. A minor coating of accumulation will be possible. Sparse snow showers will be possible late next Tuesday. (KTTC)

Rain and snow showers will continue off and on throughout the day Monday with a brisk north breeze and high temperatures in the mid and upper 30s.

High temps will be in the 30s for the next several days. Light snow showers will be possible Saturday with little in the way of accumulation. Rain and then snow will be possible late Sunday and Sunday night. A few light snow showers will be possible late Tuesday. (KTTC)

A separate disturbance will produce a few light snow showers or flurries late Tuesdsay, but otherwise, the rest of the work week will be bright and tranquil with a slow cooling trend in temperatures. Highs will fall from the upper 30s to the upper 20s from early in the week to the end of the upcoming week. A storm system will bring a chance of snow next Saturday and high temperatures will remain chilly with readings in the upper 20s likely in the area for that weekend.

High temps will be seasonable for the next week before dropping a bit at the end of next week. (KTTC)

@ted_schmidt My one minute forecast for Thursday, March 2, 2023. With just a few glimpses of sunshine in the area today and a light breeze temperatures will climb in the low 30s. We’ll enjoy sunny skies on Friday before a couple of disturbances move in over the weekend. Expect a chance of light snow showers Saturday and then rain changing to snow late in the day on Sunday. wweatherwweathermankkttcwxm#minnesota ♬ Gym Workout - Instrumental - Type Beat

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.