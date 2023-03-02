Quiet weather today and Friday; snow showers and a little rain possible this weekend
High temps will be in the low 30s today, readings in the mid and upper 30s are expected this weekend
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re dealing with a generally cloudy, but quiet weather picture in the region today with seasonably chilly temperatures. High pressure to our north is working to keep winds light in the area, but likely won’t have success in scouring out our cloud cover aside from the odd break of sunshine here and there during the day. High temperatures will be in the low 30s, the coldest of the week, and wind chill levels will be in the mid and upper 20s.
Clouds will clear off a bit in the overnight hours tonight and temperatures will dip into the low 20s.
Friday offers a chance to see a lot more of the sun, even with a thin veil of clouds drifting over our southern counties as a large storm system works its way from Missouri to northern Illinois just to our southeast. High temperatures in our area will be in the mid and upper 30s tomorrow with a slight northeast breeze.
A weak disturbance will move into the area late Saturday morning bringing light snow showers, but little if any accumulation is expected. We’ll have partly sunny skies later in the afternoon with high temperatures in the mid-30s.
A larger storm system will take aim at the area late in the afternoon. Light rain and snow will develop Sunday afternoon and evening with some minor snowfall accumulation overnight. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s with a slight southeast breeze.
Rain and snow showers will continue off and on throughout the day Monday with a brisk north breeze and high temperatures in the mid and upper 30s.
A separate disturbance will produce a few light snow showers or flurries late Tuesdsay, but otherwise, the rest of the work week will be bright and tranquil with a slow cooling trend in temperatures. Highs will fall from the upper 30s to the upper 20s from early in the week to the end of the upcoming week. A storm system will bring a chance of snow next Saturday and high temperatures will remain chilly with readings in the upper 20s likely in the area for that weekend.
