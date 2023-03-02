No jail time for woman who admitted having sex with 13-year-old, having his baby

A Colorado woman who admitted to having sex with a 13-year-old and having his baby won’t face jail time under a plea deal. (KKTV)
By Matt Kroschel
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A 31-year-old woman who admitted to having sex with a 13-year-old boy and then becoming pregnant with his child won’t face any jail time under a plea deal with prosecutors.

KKTV reports Andrea Serrano of Fountain, Colorado, was facing sexual assault charges after her arrest in 2022 but earlier this year accepted a new plea deal to stay out of prison.

Serrano gave birth to the baby boy after she admitted to having sex with the 13-year-old. The mother of the victim told KKTV she is not happy with the deal offered to a woman she says ruined her son’s life.

“I feel like my son is robbed of his childhood. Now he’s having to be a father. He’s a victim, and he’s going to have to live with that for the rest of his life,” the victim’s mother said.

She questions why Serrano won’t face prison time.

“I feel like if she was a man and he was a little girl, it would definitely be different. They would be seeking more. I feel like because he is not a woman, they are not. They are having compassion for her,” the victim’s mother said.

Under terms of the plea deal reviewed by KKTV and that the suspect signed off on, Serrano will be required to register as a sex offender, and the judge could sentence her to 10 years to life on sex offender intensive supervised probation. Serrano will avoid any jail time, since the district attorney’s office dropped the original charges to a lesser charge that does not come with mandatory jail time.

The victim’s family is also looking ahead to the next steps in this case. They plan on asking the courts to give the 13-year-old custody of the baby. Currently, Serrano has custody. Serrano will find out in May how long she’ll be on probation.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

