Nickelodeon Universe celebrates 15 years at Mall of America

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (KTTC) – The Mall of America will be celebrating the 15th anniversary of Nickelodeon Universe this weekend.

Since its opening back in 2008, millions of guests have visited the indoor theme park which is home to many beloved Nickelodeon character favorites including Spongebob Squarepants, Dora the Explorer, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Paw Patrol.

Birthday celebrations kick off this weekend by the rolling out of the orange carpet and hosting a watch party for the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards.

Other celebration events include storyboard artists from Spongebob Squarepants making an appearance, giveaways, exclusive character meet and greets and treats.

“We are so happy to be celebrating 15 years of thrilling moments and amazing memories at Nickelodeon Universe. Nickelodeon is such an iconic brand and loved by many. Offering countless interactive experiences and larger-than-life events at Nickelodeon Universe over the years has been a fun ride and we can’t wait to continue creating even more memories for fans of all ages.”

Nickelodeon Universe and Mall of America will host a variety of Nickelodeon-themed events throughout the year, starting with events this weekend.

