New bill would require high school students take finance course

If passed, it would require Minnesota high school students to take an online personal finance...
If passed, it would require Minnesota high school students to take an online personal finance class their senior year in order to graduate.(pixabay)
By Michael McShane
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Senate Education Policy Committee hears a proposed bill from State Senator Rich Draheim of Madison Lake.

If passed, it would require Minnesota high school students to take an online personal finance class their senior year in order to graduate.

The course would cover topics like creating a household budget, taking out loans and accruing debt.

Seventeen states already have this requirement.

The bill was laid over and will be considered for a larger education bill later in session.

