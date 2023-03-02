Matchbox Children’s Theatre holds ‘James and the Giant Peach’ auditions

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – ‘James and the Giant Peach’ is the latest production Matchbox Children’s Theatre will be performing. Auditions will be Friday and Saturday. Midwest Access made a stop at the theatre, located in the Austin First United Methodist Church on Thursday.

AUDITION TIMES

March 3 Friday @ 6:30pm

March 4 Saturday @ 6:30pm

SHOW TIMES

April 22 Saturday @ 7:00pm

April 23 Sunday @ 2:00pm

Matchbox Children’s Theatre is located at 204 1st Ave NW, Austin, MN 55912.

