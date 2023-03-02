Local law enforcement hosts crisis intervention training

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Mental health crisis calls are on the rise in the region. In 2022, Rochester Police Department and the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Offices responded to more than 2,200 crisis calls combined.

This week, deputies and officers participated in their annual Crisis Intervention Training.

The training started out with lectures where officers learned how to recognize mental health issues and how to address them. Thursday, law enforcement put their training to the test in some role-playing sessions on how to diffuse a situation where someone is in crisis.

“Putting things into practice, using techniques, seeing what works and developing their own style. Really getting into touch with connecting with another individual one-on-one,” Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Adam Hennen said.

Around 70 percent of Rochester Police Department officers and Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office deputies and detention deputies have taken this training.

Law enforcement is partnering with Crisis Actors of Minnesota to put on interactive role play scenarios.

“We do a lot of research. We have some background information and we’re sort of that story,” Crisis Actors of Minnesota actor Patrick Bailey said.

Officers say crisis intervention isn’t about saying the right thing, but about listening the right way.

“People need to be heard, they need to understand that what they’re going through is important that they have validation, that they have value,” Deputy Hennen said.

Law enforcement officials have helped train other organizations like medical professionals and priests on crisis intervention.

“Crisis is so common and has such a wide range. You can encounter those people on a daily basis in a variety of ways,” Deputy Hennen said.

