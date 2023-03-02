Hip-Hop duo provides weeklong music education to Minnesota schools
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Hip-Hop duo The Reminders will be in the Rochester area the week of February 27 - March 4. They are performing at local and surrounding elementary schools, and at select Southeast Minnesota libraries.
These performances will lead up to a full-length free public performance on March 4 at the Rochester Civic Theatre.
They have two stops left.
March 2 @ 6:30 PM - Northfield Public Library
Friday, March 3 @ 6:00 PM - Plainview Public Library
