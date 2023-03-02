Gov. Tim Walz visits Rochester, touts small business relief plan

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz visited Rochester Wednesday to meet with small business owners and promote a budget he says will help businesses succeed.

The visit started with a tour of the Mill Creek Life Sciences lab in the Minnesota Biobusiness Center to see what innovations scientists are developing when it comes to cell therapy.

Walz along with DEED Commissioner Steve Grove held a roundtable discussion. They talked with Rochester small business owners about their successes and struggles.

“Every small business is a dream, every small business is an opportunity,” Walz said. “Not just for the owners and the founders but to create opportunities so people can live the life they want in communities like Rochester.”

Walz used the roundtable to rollout part his $4.1 billion economic plan. Some proposals include family and medical paid leave for small businesses, more grants and tax credits for entrepreneurs. The plan is part of his “One Minnesota” budget proposal.

According to Walz, Minnesota’s small businesses employ three out of every four workers in the state.

His plan recommends an initial $18.5 million in funding for the Small Business Navigation Program, Small Business Development Centers, and the Small Business Partnerships Program.

The plan also proposes $20 million in funding for the Angel Tax Credit to assist early-stage businesses by providing a tax credit to investors or investment funds to incentivize investments in companies with founders that are women, veterans, people of color, Native people, and those headquartered in Minnesota.

The budget also makes a one-time $150 million investment for the Minnesota Forward Fund. The fund would be used to create grants, loans, or forgivable loans for infrastructure or large-scale economic development projects.

“We think there are multiple ways to do this,” Walz said. “One thing is making things more affordable for folks we talked about that from housing to childcare affordability public safety, investments in businesses to make the climate, things like the tax credits and making sure we strike that balance.”

Some of the business owners discussed how they changed course during the COVID-19 pandemic. Marketing company Neighborly started selling goods from small businesses online. Through these efforts, tens of thousands of dollars have gone back to local businesses.

“We noticed a ton of disruption, especially in the hospitality, the restaurant industry,” Neighborly Founder and CEO Sarah Richardson said. “We kind of just quickly brainstormed and we came up with an idea as a team that we should come with an e-commerce online business that sells goods from local businesses to the public.”

Walz discussed the state helping small businesses offer Family and Medical Leave, as an effort to attract more employees to small businesses and retain them.

The owners of Roasted Bliss Coffee & Bakery said while some of the plan for the FMLA may seem like a good idea, it’s not a simple solution.

“When you add on like the FMLA, we want to support our employees and offer things like that, but then you whether it’s half a percent of tax and whatever, and even if we split, it’s still extra amount that we have to come up with. and it all adds up, your regular taxes, it’s a struggle,” Roasted Bliss Co-Owner Ali Johnson said.

Johnson said they are trying to expand their business, but it’s been difficult trying to obtain a construction loan right now. She said grant money would be helpful, but applying is a lengthy process and it’s not guaranteed.

“I think it’s important to understand for small businesses in discussions today to mindful how rolling out new things will affect others,” Roasted Bliss Co-Owner Stephanie Donovan said. “And how can it be strategized to a tier, a step approach if you have “x” amount employees then this, if you have “x” number of staff that are full time or part time than this. Just really go to not one size fits all and that’s how businesses like mine can feel left behind when those types of things are not taken into consideration.”

When asked if he regretted ordering COVID-19 shutdowns of small businesses, Walz responded.

“You always learn after the fact,” he said. “What I wish is that the federal government had done the funding with the ARPA dollars, and the thing that we eventually got two years after the fact. It should have started originally. From everywhere from Germany to Canada to Australia, they were able to do it. Those are the lessons we learned; we should’ve known where that safety net was.”

Walz’s budget rivals the GOP’s “Give It Back” $13 billion tax relief plan, which includes tax changes, a child tax credit and $5 billion in one-time rebate checks using the state surplus.

