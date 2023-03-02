Gophers men’s hockey team coming to play in Rochester

Minnesota players huddle before an NCAA men's Frozen Four semifinal hockey game against...
Minnesota players huddle before an NCAA men's Frozen Four semifinal hockey game against Minnesota State, Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)(Michael Dwyer | AP)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Gophers men’s hockey team is coming the Rochester’s Graham Arena Complex on Friday and Saturday.

The team, who is ranked #1 in the nation, will be in Rochester Friday, Mar. 3 for a 3 p.m. practice and on Saturday, Mar. 4 for a 6 p.m. intra-squad game. 

The event is open to the public and is free.  

Roger Benson from Winona, Minnesota and a former Gopher hockey player for the 1955-60 squad will drop the ceremonially first puck. He played for the legendary John Mariucci at that time.

Gophers men’s hockey team coming to play in Rochester(Rochester Parks and Rec)

