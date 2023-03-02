Active weather returns this weekend

Light snow and wintry mix chance
By Nick Jansen
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’ve had a quiet weather stretch and that will continue through Friday. An active weather pattern will return this upcoming weekend.

Friday’s Forecast:

Friday's forecast
Friday's forecast(KTTC)

High temperatures Friday will be around seasonal averages in the middle 30s with partly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the east around 5-10 mph through most of the day. Temperatures will cool off into the lower 20s for overnight lows into Saturday morning. Quiet conditions will continue across the upper Midwest until the weekend.

Precip outlook
Precip outlook(KTTC)

Light snow chances return to the region Saturday afternoon and evening. Accumulations are expected to be minor. A stronger system will move in late Sunday through Monday. Right now, temperatures are expected to warm above freezing Sunday and Monday. This would lead to more of a “mixed” precip with this system. If the track of the low moves slightly south, we could be looking at more snow than mixing.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

Precip chances will be scattered across the region Sunday evening through Monday. Quiet weather will return by Tuesday with afternoon highs in the lower 30s Tuesday and Wednesday. We could be looking at colder weather returning by late next week and into the following week.

Temp outlooks
Temp outlooks(KTTC)

Nick

