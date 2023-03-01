St. Pius X School celebrates “I Love to Read Month” success

By Caitlin Alexander
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The end of February marked the end of “I Love to Read Month,” and Wednesday, students at St. Pius X School celebrated all of their reading accomplishments.

St. Pius X students celebrate their "I Love to Read Month" success(St. Pius X)

Students at St. Pius tracked their reading for the month of February. All together, they read 84,796 minutes!

KTTC's Caitlin Alexander celebrated with St. Pius students and staff, dressed as the main...
KTTC's Caitlin Alexander celebrated with St. Pius students and staff, dressed as the main character from her new novel.(St. Pius X)

Students and teachers gathered for an assembly Wednesday morning where they learned what prizes they earned, and they played some games.

KTTC’s Caitlin Alexander was invited to attend dressed as the main character of her new novel, She’s Still Here. She was honored to celebrate reading with the students.

