Snow showers and sprinkles today; drier weather rounds out the week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re starting the month of March with some unsettled, slushy weather as a storm system brushes past the area to the north. A few batches of light snow showers will move through the area this morning while the main band of heavier snow moves through the Twin Cities into northern Wisconsin. Expect less than half an inch of morning accumulation on top of the inch of snowfall we measured last evening, making for a wintry weather picture on this first day of meteorological spring. A few spots of drizzle or sprinkles will be possible in the afternoon on the backside of the storm system to go with some breaks of sunshine. High temperatures will be in the mid-30s with a westerly breeze in the afternoon that will become a bit gusty.

A few morning snow showers may yield up to half an inch of accumulation in spots. Drizzle will be possible in the afternoon with highs in the 30s and brisk winds. (KTTC)

Temperatures will be seasonably chilly tonight with some gaps developing in the clouds at times and a brisk north breeze. Overnight lows will be in the upper teens with wind chill levels in the single digits.

Thursday will be seasonably cool with the occasional peek at the sun during the day and a light easterly breeze. High temperatures will be in the low 30s.

Friday will feature occasional sunshine and clouds with a brisk northeast breeze that will develop in response to a near miss from a large storm system that will move through eastern Iowa and southern Wisconsin to our southeast. High temperatures will be in the mid-30s with wind chills in the 20s.

After we enjoy limited sunshine on Saturday, clouds will thicken across the area on Sunday as a storm system approaches from the west. There will be a chance of late afternoon and evening snow to round out the weekend. A light coating of accumulation will be possible. High temperatures over the weekend will be in the mid and upper 30s.

Light snow and then a rain and snow mixture will be possible to start the upcoming workweek as a storm system slowly pulls away from the area. There will be a little sunshine late in the day next Tuesday and also next Wednesday through Friday before another storm system brings a chance of light snow over the following weekend. High temperatures will gradually cool from the mid and upper 30s to the upper 20s to low 30s by the end of the upcoming week.

