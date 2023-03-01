Reel in those ice fishing shelters

By KTTC Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s that time of season that winter anglers are not very fond of. It’s almost time to tear down those ice fishing shelters.

The fishing shelters must be removed Monday night on the 6th by 11:59.

If shelters are not removed, owners may be cited. A conservation officer also may confiscate, remove or destroy any ice structure and its contents if not removed by the deadline.

Here’s a good reminder from the Minnesota DNR to all anglers to clean up after yourselves.

“Trash is an eye sore and it gives anglers a bad name. Some of it can do real environmental damage too. Whatever you brought out there, it needs to come off,” said DNR official Joe Albert.

The DNR hopes everyone will comply, but the DNR can higher a private contractor to permanently remove shelters.

