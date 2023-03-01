Pet of the Week: Licorice

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Wednesday’s Pet of the Week is Licorice, a 9-month-old black kitten. She was found out on her own and brought to the shelter on January 28th. Luckily she showed no sign of frostbite.

Licorice is all black except for a few white hairs on her chest. She was shy at first but is now very friendly, playful, purrs a lot and loves to be held.

If you would like to learn more about Licorice you can find details here.

