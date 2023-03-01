MNDot releases new trip planning app

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MNDoT announced the release of a new trip planning app that launched today.

The Transit app is meant to mimic the utility of of other trip planning apps, but has a focus on local options for public transportation and other resources for those without personal transportation.

The app gives the option to view and pay for transportation within a given city. MNDoT says that the goal of the app is to make public transportation more accessible outside of major cities. Mankato is one of over 300 cities worldwide to adopt the inititiative.

The app is currently in a pilot period that is scheduled to last until April of next year.

Participating transportation providers include (* indicates in-app ticketing will be available):

Brown County Heartland Express

Central Community Transit

Jefferson Lines (by mid-March)

Land to Air

Morris Transit*

Mankato Transit System*

Minnesota River Valley Transit

Prairie Five RIDES

Rochester Public Transit (by the end of March)

Rolling Hills Transit*

SMART*

The Otter Express*

Tri-CAP*

TRUE Transit

UCAP Community Transit

