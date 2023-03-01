MNDot releases new trip planning app

FILE -- Residents and visitors in southern and western Minnesota now have the ability to plan...
FILE -- Residents and visitors in southern and western Minnesota now have the ability to plan for and, in some cases, pay for public transit and intercity bus trips by using the Transit app.(City of Mankato (custom credit) | City of Mankato)
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MNDoT announced the release of a new trip planning app that launched today.

The Transit app is meant to mimic the utility of of other trip planning apps, but has a focus on local options for public transportation and other resources for those without personal transportation.

The app gives the option to view and pay for transportation within a given city. MNDoT says that the goal of the app is to make public transportation more accessible outside of major cities. Mankato is one of over 300 cities worldwide to adopt the inititiative.

The app is currently in a pilot period that is scheduled to last until April of next year.

Participating transportation providers include (* indicates in-app ticketing will be available):

  • Brown County Heartland Express
  • Central Community Transit
  • Jefferson Lines (by mid-March)
  • Land to Air
  • Morris Transit*
  • Mankato Transit System*
  • Minnesota River Valley Transit
  • Prairie Five RIDES
  • Rochester Public Transit (by the end of March)
  • Rolling Hills Transit*
  • SMART*
  • The Otter Express*
  • Tri-CAP*
  • TRUE Transit
  • UCAP Community Transit

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The owners of Tammy’s Place are celebrating the completion of construction on a new restaurant...
Soft opening for Tammy’s Place
Minnesota State Capitol
Minnesota could be next state to legalize medical aid in death
Gov. Tim Walz will be visiting Rochester Wednesday.
Gov. Tim Walz to visit Rochester Wednesday
Jobs.
Looking for a job? There’s a job fair in Stewartville Wednesday
Rochester Diversity Council
Rochester Diversity Council comes to an end

Latest News

A view of a fire at an industrial plant in Marengo on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.
Marengo plant explosion ruled accidental
Rochester Fire Department sees significant increase in calls
Rochester Fire Department sees significant increase in calls
Rochester Fire Department sees significant increase in calls, responds with strategic planning...
Rochester Fire Department sees record number of calls in 2022
Gov. Walz visits Rochester, meets with local business leaders
Gov. Tim Walz visits Rochester, touts budget plan
Gov. Tim Walz in Rochester
Gov. Tim Walz visits Rochester, touts small business relief plan