Looking for a job? There’s a job fair in Stewartville Wednesday

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – The Stewartville Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a job fair.

It’s happening from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Stewartville Civic Center at 105 1st Street East. You can check it out anytime between those times.

Both full and part-time opportunities are available, and positions for a variety of jobs and careers that are open immediately.

Make sure to bring copies of your resume and contact information.

