Looking for a job? There’s a job fair in Stewartville Wednesday
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – The Stewartville Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a job fair.
It’s happening from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Stewartville Civic Center at 105 1st Street East. You can check it out anytime between those times.
Both full and part-time opportunities are available, and positions for a variety of jobs and careers that are open immediately.
Make sure to bring copies of your resume and contact information.
