Looking for a job? There's a job fair in Stewartville Wednesday

Jobs.
Jobs.(MGN)
By Stevan Stojanovic
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:56 AM CST
STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – The Stewartville Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a job fair.

It’s happening from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Stewartville Civic Center at 105 1st Street East. You can check it out anytime between those times.

Both full and part-time opportunities are available, and positions for a variety of jobs and careers that are open immediately.

Make sure to bring copies of your resume and contact information.

