Inmate dies in Cerro Gordo County Jail, authorities investigating cause of death

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the death of an inmate in the Cerro Gordo County Jail.

Around 1:30 p.m., a Cerro Gordo County Jail staff member discovered jail inmate Lamar Anderson unresponsive. Life saving measures were initiated and Anderson was transported to Mercy Hospital in Mason City, where he was pronounced dead.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office has asked the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation to conduct an independent investigation into Anderson’s death.

The Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner has performed an autopsy. The cause of death is unknown at this time.

