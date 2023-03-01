Gov. Tim Walz to visit Rochester Wednesday

Gov. Tim Walz will be visiting Rochester Wednesday.
By Stevan Stojanovic
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:22 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will be visiting Rochester Wednesday, to highlight the state’s plan to support small businesses and economic expansion across the state.

Walz is meeting with several local business owners including those of Mill Creek Life Sciences, Roasted Bliss, Otori Sushi and Mezza 9.

This discussion follows the rollout of the governor’s “One Minnesota Budget.”

The meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m.

