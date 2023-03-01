Getting the Scoop on Seeds with Hy-Vee Dietitian
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Registered Hy-Vee Dietitian Alea Lester Fite joined Midwest Access Wednesday.
She shared solutions to increase your omega-3 intake. She says start with seeds.
Alea highlighted her favorite seeds, ideas for how to incorporate them into your diet and share how viewers can take part in FREE Omega-3 Index Screenings at Hy-Vee this March.
You can register for the screenings here.
