Albert Lea man sentenced to 50 years for ambushing police

Weiland, Albert Lea Shooting
Weiland, Albert Lea Shooting(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 7:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – Devin Weiland, 24, learned his fate in an Albert Lea courtroom Tuesday. He was sentenced to 50 years in prison for first-degree attempted murder after ambushing police officers in November 2020.

In November of 2020 Weiland is the one who called police saying he heard gunshots or fireworks before opening fire on police when they arrived on the scene. He started shooting at officers from apartment.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said more than 80 shell casings were found at the scene.

Weiland shot one officer in the chest while hitting a squad car with several rounds. He also shot two other people. This all took place at the Shady Oaks apartment complex in Albert Lea.

Weiland also is ordered to pay more than $30,000 in fines and fees.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taco shop to open.
New 24-hour Mexican restaurant to open in Rochester
19-year-old man airlifted to hospital after crash
19-year-old man airlifted to hospital after crash
Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
Rochester McDonald House merger
Ronald McDonald House of Rochester has a new name after merger
Rochester
Downtown Rochester Taskforce to hold work sessions

Latest News

Nonprofit bringing veteran housing to Albert Lea, plans to expand to Rochester
Nonprofit bringing veteran housing to Albert Lea, plans to expand to Rochester
Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity
Rochester Habitat for Humanity House nearing completion
Zumbrota Boutique
Zumbrota Boutique
Crochet Art
Crochet Art