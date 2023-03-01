Albert Lea man sentenced to 50 years for ambushing police

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – Devin Weiland, 24, learned his fate in an Albert Lea courtroom Tuesday. He was sentenced to 50 years in prison for first-degree attempted murder after ambushing police officers in November 2020.

In November of 2020 Weiland is the one who called police saying he heard gunshots or fireworks before opening fire on police when they arrived on the scene. He started shooting at officers from apartment.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said more than 80 shell casings were found at the scene.

Weiland shot one officer in the chest while hitting a squad car with several rounds. He also shot two other people. This all took place at the Shady Oaks apartment complex in Albert Lea.

Weiland also is ordered to pay more than $30,000 in fines and fees.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.