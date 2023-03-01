Above-normal temperatures and relatively quiet week ahead

By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – This morning, a few areas woke up to some snowfall with light accumulations across southeast Minnesota. Snowfall reports ranged from a trace of an inch all the way to 1.2″ across the area. Rochester International Airport recorded an inch of snowfall.

Snowfall Reports
Snowfall Reports(KTTC)

High temperatures today were relatively mild, in the mid to upper-30s and even some 40s across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa.

Today's High Temperatures
Today's High Temperatures(KTTC)

Today is the start of Meteorological Spring which lasts from March through May. As Meteorological Spring progresses, average high temperatures will climb, with average highs in March in the 30s, and by May, average highs are into the 70s.

Start of Meteorological Spring
Start of Meteorological Spring(KTTC)

Cloudy and breezy conditions from the daytime hours will continue into tonight with winds from the northwest between 10 and 25 miles per hour. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s across the region.

Tonight's Forecast
Tonight's Forecast(KTTC)

Temperatures Thursday will be cooler than today, with highs spread throughout the 30s. Skies will clear a bit, with partly cloudy skies expected across the region. Winds will be a bit calmer, from the southeast between five and 10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow's Forecast
Tomorrow's Forecast(KTTC)

The upcoming week is looking relatively quiet with above-normal temperatures. We’re looking at the chance for some isolated pockets of wintry mix Sunday afternoon and once again on Monday, but other than that, conditions throughout the week are looking to be quiet.

Extended Forecast
Extended Forecast(KTTC)

