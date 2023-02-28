Truck stolen from Rochester Mazda used to steal ATM

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A truck that was stolen from Rochester Mazda was used to steal and rob an ATM in Rochester over the weekend.

According to Rochester Police Department (RPD), it responded to a report on Saturday, Feb. 25 that a truck was stolen from Rochester Mazda overnight sometime. The car dealership told police the truck was a 2001 Ford F-350 and was used to plow snow from the dealership parking lot.

At 4:37 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26, RPD received a suspicious circumstance call in the 4300 block of East River Road NE. When officers arrived. they found a truck in the middle of the road that was running and unoccupied. An ATM machine was also behind the vehicle busted open.

Officers then confirmed that it was the stolen truck from Rochester Mazda that was in the road.

RPD said someone used that truck to steal an ATM from First Alliance Credit Union located at 320 Alliance Place in northeast Rochester.

The stolen ATM was one of the Credit Union’s outside ATM machines that sit in the drive-thru area. It appeared that someone had a tow strap and tied it to the ATM, hooked it to the truck and pulled it out of the foundation.

RPD does not know the exact amount stolen from the ATM at this time.

The incident is currently under investigation.

