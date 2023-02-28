Tips from Treasure Island chef to cook the perfect salmon

By KTTC Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WELCH, Minn. (KTTC) – Treasure Island Resort and Casino chef showed our Kamie Roesler how to cook the perfect salmon.

Executive Sous Chef Erik Colgrove shared a recipe for black sesame-crusted salmon with steamed broccoli.

The full recipe can be found below.

Ingredients

Dish

  • 9 oz. salmon filet
  • 3 tbsp. sesame black tea seasoning
  • 4 oz. broccolini, steamed
  • 1.5 oz. orange soy glaze

Sauce

  • 0.5 cup brown sugar, packed
  • 2 cups soy sauce
  • 1.5 cups orange juice
  • 0.25 cup rice vinegar
  • 2 cups rice or plum wine
  • 1 knob fresh ginger, minced
  • 4 oz. chili garlic sauce
  • 4 oz. soy paste
  • 1.5 oz. honey

Preparation

  • Sauce: Place brown sugar, soy, vinegar and juice in pan with wine and reduce by half.
  • Add remaining ingredients and return to simmer, then remove from heat and cool overnight to allow flavors to settle.

Instructions

  • Sear salmon on pan-crusted side for 30 seconds, then flip over and sear on reverse side for 2 minutes.
  • Place salmon on soaked cedar plank, crusted side up, and place in 400-degree oven until medium done, approx. 8 to 12 minutes.
  • Remove when fully cooked. Salmon will be firm. Be cautious not to dry out, as you will want to maintain the healthy Omega-3 acids.
  • Drizzle sauce over fish. Plate alongside steamed broccolini with choice of seasoning and enjoy.

