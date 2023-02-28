Tips from Treasure Island chef to cook the perfect salmon
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WELCH, Minn. (KTTC) – Treasure Island Resort and Casino chef showed our Kamie Roesler how to cook the perfect salmon.
Executive Sous Chef Erik Colgrove shared a recipe for black sesame-crusted salmon with steamed broccoli.
The full recipe can be found below.
Ingredients
Dish
- 9 oz. salmon filet
- 3 tbsp. sesame black tea seasoning
- 4 oz. broccolini, steamed
- 1.5 oz. orange soy glaze
Sauce
- 0.5 cup brown sugar, packed
- 2 cups soy sauce
- 1.5 cups orange juice
- 0.25 cup rice vinegar
- 2 cups rice or plum wine
- 1 knob fresh ginger, minced
- 4 oz. chili garlic sauce
- 4 oz. soy paste
- 1.5 oz. honey
Preparation
- Sauce: Place brown sugar, soy, vinegar and juice in pan with wine and reduce by half.
- Add remaining ingredients and return to simmer, then remove from heat and cool overnight to allow flavors to settle.
Instructions
- Sear salmon on pan-crusted side for 30 seconds, then flip over and sear on reverse side for 2 minutes.
- Place salmon on soaked cedar plank, crusted side up, and place in 400-degree oven until medium done, approx. 8 to 12 minutes.
- Remove when fully cooked. Salmon will be firm. Be cautious not to dry out, as you will want to maintain the healthy Omega-3 acids.
- Drizzle sauce over fish. Plate alongside steamed broccolini with choice of seasoning and enjoy.
