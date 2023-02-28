Tips from Treasure Island chef to cook the perfect salmon

WELCH, Minn. (KTTC) – Treasure Island Resort and Casino chef showed our Kamie Roesler how to cook the perfect salmon.

Executive Sous Chef Erik Colgrove shared a recipe for black sesame-crusted salmon with steamed broccoli.

The full recipe can be found below.

Ingredients

Dish

Sauce

Preparation

Add remaining ingredients and return to simmer, then remove from heat and cool overnight to allow flavors to settle.

Sauce: Place brown sugar, soy, vinegar and juice in pan with wine and reduce by half.

Instructions

Sear salmon on pan-crusted side for 30 seconds, then flip over and sear on reverse side for 2 minutes.

Place salmon on soaked cedar plank, crusted side up, and place in 400-degree oven until medium done, approx. 8 to 12 minutes.

Remove when fully cooked. Salmon will be firm. Be cautious not to dry out, as you will want to maintain the healthy Omega-3 acids.