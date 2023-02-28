Suspect in custody after multiple arsons in Mason City

By KTTC Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – The Mason City Fire and Police Departments responded to numerous fire calls Tuesday morning.

According to Mason City Police Department, the calls occurred between 5:22 a.m. and 7:15 a.m. at multiple locations in Mason City including 324 S Kentucky Avenue; Birch Dr and North Rhode Island; 3701 4th Street SW; 440 S Illinois; and 777 S Eisenhower Avenue. 

Police arrested 38-year-old Zachary Bruce Sankey. He is at the Cerro Gordo County Jail on charges for burglary and arson. 

There is no ongoing threat to the community at this time.

More information will follow later Tuesday in a press release, once the preliminary investigations into the fire are completed.  

