Soft opening for Tammy’s Place

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Small businesses continue to face challenges in these tough economic times. For many, just staying a float is a struggle.

In Kasson, the owners of Tammy’s Place are celebrating the completion of construction on a new restaurant and bar along Main Street.

Tammy and Travis Dee are hosting a soft open for the restaurant Tuesday night and opens to the public Wednesday from eleven in the morning until ten at night.

Tammy’s Place will feature some classic menu options as well as some newer favorites.

The purchase of the building took place late last year.

