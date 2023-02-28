Soft opening for Tammy’s Place

The owners of Tammy’s Place are celebrating the completion of construction on a new restaurant...
The owners of Tammy’s Place are celebrating the completion of construction on a new restaurant and bar along Main Street.(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Small businesses continue to face challenges in these tough economic times. For many, just staying a float is a struggle.

In Kasson, the owners of Tammy’s Place are celebrating the completion of construction on a new restaurant and bar along Main Street.

Tammy and Travis Dee are hosting a soft open for the restaurant Tuesday night and opens to the public Wednesday from eleven in the morning until ten at night.

Tammy’s Place will feature some classic menu options as well as some newer favorites.

The purchase of the building took place late last year.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taco shop to open.
New 24-hour Mexican restaurant to open in Rochester
19-year-old man airlifted to hospital after crash
19-year-old man airlifted to hospital after crash
Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
Rochester McDonald House merger
Ronald McDonald House of Rochester has a new name after merger
Rochester
Downtown Rochester Taskforce to hold work sessions

Latest News

The SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) program extended assistance for families...
Extra COVID SNAP benefits ending
Rochester Diversity Council
Rochester Diversity Council comes to an end
One arrested for burglary, arson after multiple fires in Mason City
Suspect in custody after multiple arsons in Mason City
Two people in the "General Lee" replica at the time of the crash were evaluated and taken to...
Replica ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ car involved in crash on the highway