Snow and wintry precipitation possible tonight; quiet weather rounds out the week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re enjoying some sunshine and a peaceful weather day in the area as high pressure moves through the Mississippi Valley on the heels of Monday’s heavy rain and ice-producing storm system. Unfortunately, the sunshine will be here for a limited time only as yet another storm system will move into the region from the west later today, bringing clouds and then a little snow to the area for the early evening hours. High temperatures will be in the mid-30s with light winds that will turn to the southeast in the afternoon.

Temperatures will warm nicely into the 30s today with light winds and a fair amount of sunshine. A few spotty showers will be possible late in the afternoon and evening. (KTTC)

A few isolated rain and snow showers will be possible in the western part of the area just before sunset today. More widespread activity will spread eastward during the evening, especially on the Minnesota side of the border. Overall, it looks like we’ll measure less than an inch of snowfall in the area. Most of that will accumulate north of Interstate 90. A little freezing drizzle may mix with the snow late in the night as temperatures hover near the freezing mark.

Less than an inch of snowfall is expected overnight, mainly north in the area. (KTTC)

A few isolated snow showers will linger until the end of the morning commute Wednesday, possibly creating some slick patches on roads and highways. Otherwise, we can expect a mostly cloudy day with just a few breaks of sunshine in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid-30s tomorrow with gusty northwest winds keeping wind chills in the 20s.

Light snow will be possible starting in the evening hours and continuing until the end of the morning commute on Wednesday. (KTTC)

The end of the workweek will feature seasonably chilly, but dry weather to round out the workweek. We’ll have limited sunshine in the area on Thursday and then abundant sunshine Friday and high temperatures will be around 30 degrees.

The weekend also looks quiet and tranquil with typical early March temperatures that will top out in the low and mid-30s in the afternoon hours.

Light snow and a wintry mix of precipitation will be possible tonight into early Wednesday. The weekend looks bright and pleasant with temps in the 30s. (KTTC)

A storm system will move into the region early next week, bringing a chance of rain and snow to the area on Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 30s to start the week. Drier, slightly colder weather will set in for the remainder of the week and high temperatures will be in the low 30s from next Wednesday through Friday.

Temps will be in the 30s throughout the week. Slightly colder air will arrive next week. (KTTC)

