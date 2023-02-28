Senators Smith, Grassley introduce to bills to help college students

Minnesota Senator Tina Smith joined Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley to introduce multiple bills they say would help students navigate college costs.
By Michael McShane
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 7:09 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - As the country awaits to hear the Supreme Court’s ruling on student loans, Minnesota Senator Tina Smith joins with Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley to introduce multiple bills they say would help students navigate college costs.

Both Senators advocate that the bills would help students find a college that best fits their budget, allowing them to avoid having to take out ill-advised and oversized loans.

One of the bills, “Understanding the True Cost of College Act”, would give students a universal financial aid offer form that Smith says would help students compare financial aid packages between schools.

