Rochester Salvation Army starting support group for moms

By KTTC Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Salvation Army is reaching out to help support people who often carry a heavy load: moms.

The organization is going to start a support group for moms on Wednesday evenings with supervised activities available for the kids.

This is a free program and the only qualifier to be a part of it is that you must have a child under the age of 18.

Women will be able to talk about the challenges they face and experts will be brought in to cover topics like financial planning and family counseling.

Registration is open now for a six week session that will start on April 19th.

To inquire about this program, please contact Jessica Bradford or Stephanie Rice Neumann by calling 507-288-3663, or by reaching out to The Salvation Army via their website. Space is limited, so interested moms are encouraged to register early.

Meetings will take place at the Salvation Army Community Center in downtown Rochester from 5 to 7 p.m.

